Listen Live

M&M’s New Flavour Arrives For Easter

Shut up and take my money!

By Kool Eats

Mars is releasing a new candy flavour for us to look forward to this spring.

 

 

M&M’s has unveiled the new Honey Graham Variety!

 

 

Related: M&M’s Get A New Look To Become More ‘Inclusive’…

 

 

the M&M’s Honey Graham has a crisp rice centre that’s covered by milk chocolate and complete with brown and various shades of yellow shells.

 

 

It’s available in 8-ounce bags and has already been spotted in stores by Instagram accounts, including @dncsnacksterz. 

 

 

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Related posts

Do You Really Understand The Best-Before-Dates In Your Fridge?

Foods To Avoid While On A Date

THE TRENDY NEW RESTAURANT FOOD IS SQUIRREL MEAT