M&M’s New Flavour Arrives For Easter
Mars is releasing a new candy flavour for us to look forward to this spring.
M&M’s has unveiled the new Honey Graham Variety!
the M&M’s Honey Graham has a crisp rice centre that’s covered by milk chocolate and complete with brown and various shades of yellow shells.
It’s available in 8-ounce bags and has already been spotted in stores by Instagram accounts, including @dncsnacksterz.
