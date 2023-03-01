Mod Sun ‘Broken’ After Avril Ends Relationship!

The couple’s two-year relationship came to an end last week after Avril called it quits and now Mod (real name Derek Ryan Smith) is speaking up!

He said on his Instagram account on Tuesday: “In 1 week my entire life completely changed. I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

He signed off the line with a broken heart emoji before adding: “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing.

“I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Avril is rumoured to be dating rapper Tyga after the two were seen hugging as they left a Malibu restaurant.

Mod and Avril got engaged in Paris in March 2022 after dating for more than a year.