Avril Lavigne Split From Fiance Mod Sun And Other Canadian Entertainment News!

After 11 months of engagement, Avril calls it quits on the couple’s relationship. Avril’s rep confirms the news while Mod Sun’s rep is denying the split.

Mod Sun is currently on his God Save the Teen Tour, which stops in Vancouver on Thursday followed by Edmonton on Saturday and then Toronto on March 10 and Montreal on March 12.

The couple was last photographed together at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

It would have been the third marriage for Lavigne, 38, and the first for Smith, 35. (He had a wedding ceremony in 2018 with Bella Thorne but the two were not legally married.

Avril tied the knot to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in France on Canada Day in 2013 and was married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010.

Shawn Mendes was spotted on a hike Monday in L.A. with his girlfriend. His 51-YEAR-OLD girlfriend. Shawn is 24. Her name is Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, and fans have kind of been onto them since they were seen having lunch last year. But there’s still no official confirmation that they’re a couple.

The Mariposa Folk Festival Has An Impressive Lineup This Year!

Tegan and Sara, Feist, Rufus Wainwright, and KT Tunstall are among the performers booked for this year’s music festival which will run July 7th to 9th in Orillia!