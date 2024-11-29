Montreal Mall Criticized for Using "Baby Shark" to Deter Unhoused Individuals

A downtown Montreal shopping mall has come under fire for a controversial tactic aimed at preventing unhoused individuals from loitering in its emergency exit stairwells.

The mall is playing the ubiquitous children’s song "Baby Shark" on a continuous loop, varying the speeds, in an effort to make the space less appealing.

For those unfamiliar, "Baby Shark" is a wildly popular children's tune that has been streamed and viewed billions of times online. While it’s a hit with toddlers, the repetitive nature of the song can feel maddening for others, particularly when played without pause.

A Divided Reaction

Mall officials claim the strategy has been effective, with a noticeable reduction in loitering in the targeted areas. However, advocates for unhoused people have criticized the approach, calling it "cruel and unusual."

One advocate pointed out that subjecting anyone to an intentionally irritating audio loop is both inhumane and dismissive of the broader systemic issues contributing to homelessness. Instead of addressing the root causes of the problem, critics argue that the tactic treats unhoused individuals as nuisances rather than people in need of support.

The Bigger Picture

This incident highlights a larger conversation about how businesses and public spaces manage interactions with vulnerable populations. While businesses may face challenges in maintaining safety and order, methods that exploit psychological discomfort raise ethical concerns.

What do you think? Is this a creative solution to a tricky problem, or a heartless tactic?