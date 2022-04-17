More and More People Are Changing What They Look For in A Potential Partner!

A new dating trend where to better their lifestyle, meet new friends and have holidays, they are changing what they look for in a potential partner.

And 70 percent believe getting into a relationship with someone who is doing well in life will improve their own.

While 72 percent felt they had settled for second best in previous relationships, but now feel they could do better.

Singles want better for themselves, after claiming that their ex-partner didn’t treat them well enough.

Brandon Wade CEO of Seeking.com, which commissioned the research, said: “It is good to have the belief that you deserve the best.”

Finding someone who is honest, makes them laugh and is kind topped the list as the most desirable traits single people are looking for. However, having a good job, a love for travel and owning their property also made the cut.

But more than a third believe dating is harder now than it was five years ago, possibly because how people meet potential partners has changed.

Now over half of the people use dating apps and websites to find love, while 51 percent meet someone when out and about. And one in three meets potential dates through friends or family setups.

The research also found that 36 percent of men get asked out on dates, with one in seven women often asking people out on dates, rather than being asked themselves.

It also emerged nearly two-thirds feel it is important that their friends and family are impressed with the person they are dating. While 65 percent said it is important that the person they date has a good job and earns a high salary.

Surprisingly, 40 percent of men believe in the notion of love at first sight, compared to just 22 percent of women who don’t believe in it and like to be open-minded.

TRAITS BRITS LOOK FOR MOST IN A NEW PARTNER

1. Honesty

2. Makes them laugh

3. Kind

4. A great sense of humour

5. Good communicator

6. Great manners

7. Nice family

8. Loves travelling

9. A good job

10. Dreams big