A Second Round Of Performers Has Been Announced For The 2022 Grammy Awards!

Music’s biggest night just got a whole lot bigger as the second round of performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards has been revealed.

Added to an already impressive line-up are Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Nas, and Chris Stapleton.

The above will join previously announced performances by Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Brothers Osborne, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Brandi Carlile.

The GRAMMYs were originally scheduled to take place January 31st in Los Angeles, however, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, The Recording Academy decided to postpone the ceremony.

Now taking place for the first time in Las Vegas, NV, the 64th Annual GRAMMYS will air on April 3, 2022, at 8 PM ET on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ with Trevor Noah returning as host.