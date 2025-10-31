Morgan Wallen Announces 2026 Tour… and Yep, He’s Skipping Canada This Time

Morgan Wallen may be “still the problem,” but apparently, Canada isn’t part of it in 2026.

The country star just announced his Still the Problem Stadium Tour for next spring and summer, with shows planned in 11 U.S. cities — and almost all of them are two-night stops. So yes, Americans get double the Morgan… and Canada gets none.

This tour follows his massive I’m the Problem Tour, which did hit Canada hard this year with two huge nights in Toronto and another two in Edmonton back in September. But for 2026? Not even a pity date north of the border.

Here’s where he’ll be doubling up: Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Gainesville, Denver, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Baltimore, Ann Arbor and Philadelphia. The only one-night stop? Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Each show will feature three rotating opening acts, so every night will have a slightly different lineup.

So, if Canadian fans want to see him in 2026, it’s looking like a passport, a road trip, or a cross-border girls’ weekend might be in your future.