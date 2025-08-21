Morgan Wallen Pulls His Music from Grammy Consideration 🎶🚫

Morgan Wallen is topping charts but skipping trophies. The country star — whose latest album, I’m the Problem, has been camped out at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 11 weeks — has reportedly decided not to submit any of his music for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

That decision means while Wallen won’t be in the running, featured artists on the record like Tate McRae, Post Malone, Eric Church and HARDY are still free to throw their names in the hat.

The move is notable since the Grammys were one of the few award shows that didn’t ban Wallen after he was caught on video using a racial slur in 2021. At the time, both the CMA and ACM barred him for a year, and his label and radio stations hit pause.

RELATED: Morgan Wallen Explains His Sudden Exit From SNL

So far, Wallen has yet to earn a Grammy nomination for his solo work. His only nods came via his Post Malone collab I Had Some Help, which snagged two noms (Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance).

By stepping back, Wallen joins other heavyweights like The Weeknd and Drake, who’ve also distanced themselves from the Recording Academy after feeling overlooked.