The 10 Most Common High School Experiences?

Ah, high school — where every hallway felt like a runway and every decision felt way more dramatic than it needed to be. Would you go back and do it all over again? According to a new graduation season poll, 55% of people said yes(though most admitted they’d do things a little differently). Meanwhile, 40% said once was more than enough, and honestly? Fair.

The poll asked thousands of people about 50 different classic high school experiences — and here are the Top 10 that most of us shared:

1. Had a crush on someone – 87%

Because nothing says “teen years” like spending an entire semester trying to decode whether someone’s “hey” in the hallway meant anything.

2. Had a specific friend group or clique – 83%

You had your people — whether it was the band kids, the jocks, the drama club, or just the lunch table crew who kept snacks in their backpacks.

3. Took a class you loved – 79%

Shout-out to that one cool teacher who made Shakespeare actually bearable.

4. Took a class you hated – Also 79%

Usually math. Or anything before 9 a.m.

5. Went to at least one football game – 68%

Even if you had no idea what was happening, you went for the snacks and the gossip. Also, 63% hit up at least one school dance — cue the awkward slow songs.

6. Kissed someone – 68%

Whether it was magical or mildly traumatic, the milestone was technically reached.

7. Lied to your parents – 67%

Probably about the party you “definitely weren’t going to” or the test you “definitely studied for.”

8. Took the SAT or ACT – 66%

Standardized testing: where dreams, confidence, and the will to live all go to die.

9. Went on a date – 65%

Whether it was dinner, a movie, or just walking around the mall pretending to look at shoes.

10. Had a boyfriend or girlfriend – 64%

Just don’t ask how long it lasted (or how dramatic the breakup was).

(Fun fact: Only 36% said they had sex in high school, which either means more people were lying to their parents, or health class fear tactics really worked.)

So… would you go back?

Maybe not for the algebra, but possibly for the snack bar cookies and simpler days when your biggest problem was whether your crush saw your MSN status update.

RELATED: High School Water Gun Game Prompts Police Warning: “It Could End Very Badly”