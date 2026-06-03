National Leave Work Early Day: The Holiday We Can All Get Behind

If you've been staring at the clock since 9:07 this morning, good news: today is National Leave Work Early Day.

Finally, a holiday that speaks to the millennial soul.

To celebrate, here are some of the most popular excuses people use when they're ready to call it a day and head home.

The Classic Home Emergency

"Sorry, a pipe burst at my house."

Specific enough to sound believable, dramatic enough to get sympathy, and difficult enough for anyone to ask follow-up questions.

The Dog Did Something Gross

"My dog ate something questionable."

Dog owners know this could mean anything from a sock to an entire rotisserie chicken. Nobody wants details.

The Dental Emergency

"I chipped a tooth."

Dental issues are the VIP pass of excuses. Nobody argues with tooth pain. Just don't use this one too often unless you want coworkers wondering why your teeth are living such a dangerous lifestyle.

The Car Trouble Card

"My car broke down."

A timeless classic. Bonus points if it happens right before lunch and somehow takes the rest of the afternoon to resolve.

Jury Duty

The Beyoncé of excuses.

It's respected, unavoidable, and can buy you multiple days away from work if you're lucky.

RELATED: Office Workers Will Be Most Productive At This Time And Slump At This Time!

The Medical Appointment

"My physical is taking longer than expected."

Totally reasonable. And if that appointment somehow turns into lunch on a patio and an afternoon ice cream run, who's keeping track?

The Best Excuse? No Excuse

Some experts say honesty is actually the best policy.

Try: "I need to leave early today to take care of something important."

Mysterious. Professional. No further explanation required.

The Real Millennial Excuses

Let's be honest. If we're making up our own list, it would probably include:

My social battery is flashing red.

I've attended enough meetings for one day.

My back made a sound when I stood up.

I need to mentally prepare for tomorrow.

The vibes are off.

The worst part about National Leave Work Early Day is that most of us will spend the entire day talking about leaving early... while staying until 5:00 anyway.