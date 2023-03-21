Most Feel People Share Way Too Much On Social Media
Stop showing us pics of your kids!
Political views, bodily functions, and even death—here are the most overshared topics online, according to a new survey.
Sharing your private life online might seem like a fun, harmless activity, but a new survey from Secure Data Recovery finds that your followers might not appreciate everything you share.
The survey found that basic topics are ok to share like your name, birthday, hometown and age.
But sharing images of the inside of your home, health status and your finances is a big no-no.
When it comes to sharing life events and milestones online, people are most likely to post about personal vacations (55%), graduation (32%), and deaths (29%). Divorce and miscarriages, though, are all but off the table, with just 3% and 1%, respectively, reporting they feel comfortable sharing on those topics.
The most shared life moments on social media:
vacation
graduation
death
new Job
Moving
Marriage
A new child
Engagement
New Home Purchase
Pregnancy
Gender Reveals
Lost Job
Divorce
Miscarriage
The Most Overshared topics:
Political Views
Mundane Daily Life
Bodily Functions
Their Kids
Gen Xers, who are currently between the ages of 43 and 58, share about their kids online the most (45%) compared with boomers (27%) and millennials (25%).
Other things people overshare include:
Religious Beliefs
Accomplishments
sex
wealth
Relationship with significant Other
Fun Experiences
Pets
Career
Hobbies
Plants
Posting any personal information online poses security risks, and one-fourth of respondents (24%) reported they do not set their social media apps to private (meaning anyone can see their content.)