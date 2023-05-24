Move Over ‘Hot Girl Summer’ It’s Going To Be A ‘Barefoot Boy Summer!’

It appears that shoeless (no shirtless) hunks are reclaiming the ‘hot girl’ season!

It started in LA, with hot guys darting around barefoot on their scooters, or walking on the hot pavement with all 10 toes out when running errands or grabbing some food.

“Barefoot boy summer,” which supersedes “short king spring,” is the free-spirited cousin of “hot girl summer,” a 2019 trend inspired by Megan Thee Stallion’s iconic “hot girl” attitude.

The phrase — or, rather, lifestyle — is for people who are the “life of the party,” unapologetically themselves and can “be a bad bitch,” as Megan Thee Stallion puts it!

The new barefoot trend toes the line between normalcy and absurdity!

But the thought of stepping on a grimy city street without any foot protection — not even those webbed running contraptions — is a stomach-churning prospect. Just think of all the pee, puke and pathogens pickling the pavement. Yuck.

Podiatrists caution against throwing care to the wind and your shoes in the trash!

Bacteria, viruses and fungi run rampant on the hard ground, not to mention there’s the possibility of stepping on something sharp.

But the podiatry group declared sand and grass generally safe. In other words, only unleash the dogs at the beach for an ideal (and hygienic) “barefoot boy summer.”