MrBeast Is Offering a Wild Weekend Experience—for a Casual $100K Donation

Want to hang with MrBeast and get a behind-the-scenes look at his viral empire? You just need to cough up $100,000.

Yep, YouTube’s biggest creator—aka Jimmy Donaldson—is turning the hype around his hit Amazon Prime Video series Beast Games into a serious fundraiser. He’s offering an exclusive weekend on the set of Beast Games Season 2 to the first 40 people who donate $100,000 to his registered nonprofit, Beast Philanthropy.

If you’re one of those mega-donors (or have a very generous rich uncle), you’ll get to bring up to two guests and spend June 27–29 touring MrBeast’s North Carolina studio.

The experience includes a private Q&A with the production team and a visit to the charity’s food pantry. So, yes—it’s content meets good cause meets luxury weekend vibes.

MrBeast’s Influence Keeps Growing

The move comes as Beast Games just got renewed for two more seasons on Amazon Prime Video, after its first season smashed records with 50 million views in 25 days. The finale even saw the $5 million grand prize double. Not bad for a show that started with 1,000 contestants battling it out IRL.

MrBeast now sits atop a $5 billion media empire and boasts over 400 million subscribers across YouTube. But with most of his fanbase being teens and 20-somethings, the big question is: Who exactly has $100K lying around to hang out with him for a weekend?

Either way, MrBeast continues to blur the lines between creator, philanthropist, and full-blown media mogul—and this is just his latest flex.