Multiple Crew Members Injured on the set of Amazon MGM’s Eddie Murphy Movie ‘The Pickup’

Over the weekend, several crew members were hurting while filming an action scene for Eddie’s latest comedy The Pickup…

A spokesperson for Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, “On April 20, an accident occurred on the set of The Pickup during a rehearsed 2nd unit action sequence. Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result. We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering.”

The statement added that the “well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson — were not on set during the time of the incident. Two of the injured crew members were hospitalized for their injuries, per the report, and some experienced broken bones.