MUST WATCH: Getting… Hot In New York?
New York I Love You, But You're Killing Me... or just warming us up!
Oh New York, will you ever be normal?
Earlier this week we talked about a secret BRONX fight club that had to be BROKEN UP, and now…. FLAMES?
Police in NY were made aware of a VIRAL video from Twitter of a man… USING A FLAMETHROWER ON A BUS.
*ahem* let me preface, he is a rapper, and was filming a music video.
Check it out:
Rapper Dupree G.O.D posted more videos of him using the weapon on his socials, not realizing… well it’s technically a violation of the piece and ergo, a crime.
Flame Thrower Bus Jump( special effects) pic.twitter.com/gEWNvwsqHv
— Dupree G.O.D (@DupreeGOD) November 10, 2020
Police are investigating further. Getting yourself locked up for a flamethrower? Peak NY.