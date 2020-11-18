MUST WATCH: Getting… Hot In New York?

Oh New York, will you ever be normal?

Earlier this week we talked about a secret BRONX fight club that had to be BROKEN UP, and now…. FLAMES?

Police in NY were made aware of a VIRAL video from Twitter of a man… USING A FLAMETHROWER ON A BUS.

*ahem* let me preface, he is a rapper, and was filming a music video.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatIsNewYork (@whatisnewyork)

Rapper Dupree G.O.D posted more videos of him using the weapon on his socials, not realizing… well it’s technically a violation of the piece and ergo, a crime.

Flame Thrower Bus Jump( special effects) pic.twitter.com/gEWNvwsqHv — Dupree G.O.D (@DupreeGOD) November 10, 2020

Police are investigating further. Getting yourself locked up for a flamethrower? Peak NY.