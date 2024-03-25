THE LATEST BEAUTY HACK: “BROCCOLI FRECKLES”?

Viral “hacks” come in two categories: The “why didn’t I think about that” ones, and the “why would anyone do that” bucket. This one is leaning on the LATTER side, maybe?

There’s a beauty trend going viral on TikTok known as “broccoli freckles.” It’s simple: You take a broccoli floret out of the fridge, dab the floret end into some makeup, and then you “stamp” it onto your face.

Some are calling it “the ultimate faux-freckle hack,” because it leaves tiny dots that resemble freckles.

One influencer named Zak Heath says he’s made it a staple in his routine. He says, “I tried using a ‘freckle pen’, it works well, [but] broccoli, because of its shape [is] a fun, easy alternative.”

It might be fun and easy, but it isn’t cheap. Most freckle pens seem to cost under $10. These days, keeping a steady supply of fresh broccoli in your fridge will add up fast.