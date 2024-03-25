Listen Live

THE LATEST BEAUTY HACK: “BROCCOLI FRECKLES”?

It's worth trying!

By Kool Viral

Viral “hacks” come in two categories:  The “why didn’t I think about that” ones, and the “why would anyone do that” bucket.  This one is leaning on the LATTER side, maybe?

There’s a beauty trend going viral on TikTok known as “broccoli freckles.”  It’s simple:  You take a broccoli floret out of the fridge, dab the floret end into some makeup, and then you “stamp” it onto your face.

10 “FOOD HACKS”, THAT AREN’T DUMB?

Some are calling it “the ultimate faux-freckle hack,” because it leaves tiny dots that resemble freckles.



What to do with the leftover broccoli on your plate #makeup #beauty #fy



One influencer named Zak Heath says he’s made it a staple in his routine.  He says, “I tried using a ‘freckle pen’, it works well, [but] broccoli, because of its shape [is] a fun, easy alternative.”

It might be fun and easy, but it isn’t cheap.  Most freckle pens seem to cost under $10.  These days, keeping a steady supply of fresh broccoli in your fridge will add up fast.

