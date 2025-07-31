My Best Friend’s Wedding Sequel Is Happening — Cue the Karaoke and Chaos! 💍🎤

Nearly 30 years after Julia Roberts tried to steal the groom, Sony Pictures is officially working on a sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding — and we’re already emotionally unwell just thinking about it.

The 1997 rom-com classic, which saw Roberts’ character Julianne realize she was in love with her best friend a little too late, is getting a modern follow-up — and Celine Song (Past Lives, Materialists) is on board to write the script. No word yet on whether she’ll direct, but with her at the helm, we can expect emotions and existential crises.

Actor Dermot Mulroney, who played the original groom-to-be (aka the human ping pong ball in Julianne’s emotional spiral), recently hinted that “lawyers are talking” — which in Hollywood means, "Everyone's quietly freaking out about contracts and Botox availability."

The original film was a massive hit, pulling in $127 million at the U.S. box office and scoring three Golden Globe noms. It’s since earned a spot in the rom-com hall of fame — right up there with Notting Hill, When Harry Met Sally, and that time your ex told you they “just weren’t ready.”

Will Julia return? Will there be more unhinged karaoke? Will Rupert Everett bless us with another scene-stealing monologue over brunch?



We have so many questions — and one hope: just please don’t ruin the lobster scene.