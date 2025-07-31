SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT Click here for details
Listen Live

My Best Friend’s Wedding Sequel Is Happening — Cue the Karaoke and Chaos! 💍🎤

What's Trending
Published July 31, 2025
By Charlie

Nearly 30 years after Julia Roberts tried to steal the groomSony Pictures is officially working on a sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding — and we’re already emotionally unwell just thinking about it.

The 1997 rom-com classic, which saw Roberts’ character Julianne realize she was in love with her best friend a little too late, is getting a modern follow-up — and Celine Song (Past Lives, Materialists) is on board to write the script. No word yet on whether she’ll direct, but with her at the helm, we can expect emotions and existential crises.

Actor Dermot Mulroney, who played the original groom-to-be (aka the human ping pong ball in Julianne’s emotional spiral), recently hinted that “lawyers are talking” — which in Hollywood means, "Everyone's quietly freaking out about contracts and Botox availability."

RELATED: 11 Wedding Dance Floor Classics To Get the Party Started

The original film was a massive hit, pulling in $127 million at the U.S. box office and scoring three Golden Globe noms. It’s since earned a spot in the rom-com hall of fame — right up there with Notting HillWhen Harry Met Sally, and that time your ex told you they “just weren’t ready.”

Will Julia return? Will there be more unhinged karaoke? Will Rupert Everett bless us with another scene-stealing monologue over brunch?


We have so many questions — and one hope: just please don’t ruin the lobster scene.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close