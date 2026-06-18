Yeah, Baby! Mike Myers Says Austin Powers 4 Is Happening

For years, fans have been asking the same question:

Will there ever be an Austin Powers 4?

According to Canadian comedy icon Mike Myers, the answer is finally... "Yes."

During an appearance on Trevor Noah's World Cup Watch Party, Myers was asked point-blank by a fan whether a fourth Austin Powers movie was on the way.

His response was short, sweet and enough to send fans into a shagadelic frenzy.

"Yes."

That's it. No plot details. No release date. No explanation. Just one word.

Myers has previously expressed interest in revisiting the franchise but has often stopped short of confirming another sequel. In past interviews, he suggested he'd love to explore more of Dr. Evil's story if the series returned.

The original Austin Powers trilogy became a global phenomenon, earning hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and turning phrases like "Yeah, baby!" and "One million dollars!" into pop-culture staples.

The last film, Austin Powers in Goldmember, hit theatres in 2002, meaning fans have been waiting more than two decades for another instalment.

RELATED: Mike Myers Is Back As Dr. Evil For Super Bowl Commercial

Since then, the franchise has remained surprisingly relevant thanks to endless parodies, memes and callbacks. Just this week, Myers reunited with former castmates Seth Green, Mindy Sterling and Rob Lowe for a nostalgic Verizon commercial.

Now it appears the International Man of Mystery may finally be dusting off the velvet suits and bad teeth for one more adventure.

Whether the world is ready for Austin Powers in 2026 is another question entirely. But judging by fan reaction, plenty of people are ready to groove again.