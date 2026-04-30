NASA Says Your Nap Game Has Been Wrong This Whole Time

Turns out, the folks at NASA aren’t just busy scanning the skies for asteroids and alien neighbours… they’ve also cracked the code on the ultimate power nap. 🚀

And no, it’s not a vague “20-ish minutes” like we’ve all been pretending. According to their research, the magic number is a very specific 26 minutes.

Why 26 Minutes Is Basically a Brain Reset Button

NASA’s findings showed that a 26-minute nap can boost alertness by a whopping 54% and improve performance by 34%. Translation: it’s like turning your brain off and back on again, but with better results than screaming into a pillow.

The reason it works so well comes down to how sleep is structured. At around the 26-minute mark, your body stays in the lighter stages of sleep, just enough to recharge your mental batteries without dragging you into the deep, heavy sleep that leaves you feeling like you woke up in another dimension.

Go longer, and suddenly you’re not “refreshed,” you’re confused, slightly sweaty, and questioning what year it is.

RELATED: Power Napping May Help Improve Your Mood

Not Just for Astronauts Anymore

This wasn’t some random curiosity study, either. NASA originally dug into nap science to help pilots and astronauts stay sharp in high-stakes situations where zoning out is… not ideal.

But honestly, if it works when you’re orbiting Earth, it’ll definitely help when you’re trying to survive a 2:30 p.m. meeting or the emotional rollercoaster of your inbox.

Permission to Nap, Officially Granted

So consider this your scientifically backed excuse to sneak in a midday recharge. Set a timer for 26 minutes, find a quiet spot, and commit.

Because somewhere out there, a rocket scientist is basically saying, “Yes, you should lie down right now.” 😴