Listen Live

It’s National Junk Food Day! Here’s What Your Favourite Snack Says About You

Food
Published July 21, 2025
By Charlie

Happy National Junk Food Day, a.k.a. the one day a year where you can double-fist a slice of pizza and a bag of chips with zero guilt. (Not that we ever needed an excuse.)

About 97% of us have a go-to snack when the cravings hit — and the usual suspects like pizza, ice cream, and chocolate continue to rule snack cupboards from coast to coast. But here’s the big question:

What does your favourite junk food say about you?

Let’s psychoanalyze your snack drawer:

🌀 Pretzels
You’re a flirt, and you know it. You’ve got energy for days and might honestly be the person who starts a conga line at a wedding.

🧀 Cheese
You’ve got integrity, baby. You keep it classy, honest, and probably alphabetize your spice rack. Bonus points if you pair your cheddar with a glass of something bold.

RELATED: Why You Might Want to Skip the Cheese Before Bed

🍟 Chips
You’re aggressive in the best way. You’re a snack-slaying, deadline-crushing, “don’t tell me I can’t” kind of human. You probably dip your chips in extra dip — because you live life with flavour.

🌮 Tortilla Chips
Perfectionist alert. You’re the person who colour-codes their calendar and gets anxious when someone else loads the dishwasher “wrong.” You aim high. Like “crisp chip-to-salsa ratio” high.

🥩 Beef Jerky
You're the life of the party. You’ve got stories, dance moves, and somehow always end up leading karaoke — even if no one asked. People come for the snacks but stay for you.

🍫 Chocolate
You feel everything deeply. You're romantic, creative, and fully capable of crying during a Tim Hortons commercial. Also: always have snacks in your purse. Iconic.

🍕 Pizza
You’re a people-pleaser, and everyone wants you at their party. You bring comfort, vibes, and maybe a stain or two on your hoodie. And that’s OK.

So go ahead — grab your favourite guilty pleasure and celebrate the one true truth: junk food understands us better than most people do.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close