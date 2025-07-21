It’s National Junk Food Day! Here’s What Your Favourite Snack Says About You

Happy National Junk Food Day, a.k.a. the one day a year where you can double-fist a slice of pizza and a bag of chips with zero guilt. (Not that we ever needed an excuse.)

About 97% of us have a go-to snack when the cravings hit — and the usual suspects like pizza, ice cream, and chocolate continue to rule snack cupboards from coast to coast. But here’s the big question:

What does your favourite junk food say about you?

Let’s psychoanalyze your snack drawer:

🌀 Pretzels

You’re a flirt, and you know it. You’ve got energy for days and might honestly be the person who starts a conga line at a wedding.

🧀 Cheese

You’ve got integrity, baby. You keep it classy, honest, and probably alphabetize your spice rack. Bonus points if you pair your cheddar with a glass of something bold.

🍟 Chips

You’re aggressive in the best way. You’re a snack-slaying, deadline-crushing, “don’t tell me I can’t” kind of human. You probably dip your chips in extra dip — because you live life with flavour.

🌮 Tortilla Chips

Perfectionist alert. You’re the person who colour-codes their calendar and gets anxious when someone else loads the dishwasher “wrong.” You aim high. Like “crisp chip-to-salsa ratio” high.

🥩 Beef Jerky

You're the life of the party. You’ve got stories, dance moves, and somehow always end up leading karaoke — even if no one asked. People come for the snacks but stay for you.

🍫 Chocolate

You feel everything deeply. You're romantic, creative, and fully capable of crying during a Tim Hortons commercial. Also: always have snacks in your purse. Iconic.

🍕 Pizza

You’re a people-pleaser, and everyone wants you at their party. You bring comfort, vibes, and maybe a stain or two on your hoodie. And that’s OK.

So go ahead — grab your favourite guilty pleasure and celebrate the one true truth: junk food understands us better than most people do.