Nearly Half of People Think Having Different Movie Tastes Is A Dealbreaker

A survey of 5,000 adults who stream found when it comes to streaming and romance in real life, nearly six in 10 (57%) people polled consider streaming a movie or series and hooking up as an acceptable first date.

37% of people stream movies or TV shows the most with their partner, more so than their children or parents.

As the cuffing season approaches and people are looking for the perfect flick, both men and women will likely put on a rom-com.

People’s top series or shows to stream included “Law & Order” and “Family Guy”, with “The Masked Singer” and “The Simpsons” tied for third.

What are their top three movie franchises? “John Wick”, “Avengers/Marvel Cinematic Universe” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”.

TOP TV SHOWS/SERIES

“Law & Order” – 28%

“Family Guy” – 26%

“The Masked Singer” – 24%

“The Simpsons” – 24%

“Yellowstone” – 19%

“Westworld” – 15%

“Stranger Things” – 14%

“90210” – 12%

“Ted Lasso” – 12%

“Succession” – 11%

TOP MOVIES/MOVIE FRANCHISES