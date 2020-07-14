Listen Live

Neighbour Cuts Only Part of Shared Lawn, Photo Goes Viral

How would you respond to this?

By Darryl on the Drive

A man’s photo of his small piece of grass has become a viral sensation.

A dispute with a next door neighbour is something many of us can relate too.

  • Did they borrow something of yours and never return it?
  • Do they clear their driveway and toss all the snow on your side?
  • Does their dog leave brown presents on your lawn?

When you have a shared piece of property it only makes sense that by the time you gas up a lawn mower to cut the grass, you may as well do the whole thing?!

Twitter user Matty was shocked to see his neighbour left his small share of the lawn

How will Matty respond to the neighbours sheer unkind act? By letting his small patch of lawn keep growing, and growing.

