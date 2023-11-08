Nelly Furtado Will Host the 2024 Juno Awards!

One of the country’s most loved singer-songwriters, Nelly Furtado will host and perform at the 2024 Juno Awards in Halifax!

Halifax will host Canada’s biggest night in music on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Scotiabank Centre. Toronto rockers The Beaches, Montreal electro-pop singer Charlotte Cardin and hip-hop pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes are also slated to perform. The “Let Your Backbone Slide” emcee will also be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the ceremony.

Halifax’s own Elliot Page will also join the JUNO Awards night to hand the 2024 Humanitarian Award to Calgary alt-pop duo Tegan and Sara.