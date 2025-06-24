HEAT WARNING - Click here for details
Listen Live

Netflix Is Building a Massive Entertainment Playground in Las Vegas — And Yes, It Includes Squid Game Shenanigans

What's Trending
Published June 24, 2025
By Charlie

Start saving your travel points and stretchy pants, folks — Netflix is going off-script. The streaming giant just announced it’s launching permanent “Netflix House” venues, and they’re not messing around.

These aren’t your average pop-ups with a sad photo booth and a Stranger Things cardboard cutout. Oh no — these are 100,000+ square feet of immersive, snack-filled, fandom-fuelled chaos, and we’re honestly not mad about it.

The first two mega-venues are opening in late 2025 at the King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia and Galleria Dallas in Texas. But the big one? Vegas, baby. A third location is coming to the Las Vegas Strip in 2027, and it promises to be as extra as a Bridgerton ballroom scene.

RELATED: Netflix Drops Wednesday Season 2 Trailer — And Yes, Lady Gaga Is Officially Joining the Cast 🖤🎭

So what’s inside a Netflix House, exactly?

Well, imagine if a mall, an escape room, and your binge-watch queue had a baby:

  • “Squid Game: Survive the Trials” in Dallas (finally, a way to channel all that rage from getting eliminated in Red Light, Green Light).
  • “Stranger Things: Escape the Dark” (flashlights not included, but emotional trauma probably is).
  • “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts” for your brooding gothic side.
  • “One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit” is for anyone who ever dreamed of being a stretchy pirate.

There’ll also be VR games, mini-golf, full-on themed game rooms, a Tudum Theatre for screenings and fan events, and even Netflix Bites restaurants with food and cocktails inspired by your favourite shows. If you've ever wanted to sip a Squid Game martini while browsing Bridgerton-themed merch, your moment has arrived.

Fans can now sign up at netflixhouse.com for early access to tickets and exclusive experiences — because clearly your 2027 calendar needs pencilling in now.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close