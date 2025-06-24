Netflix Is Building a Massive Entertainment Playground in Las Vegas — And Yes, It Includes Squid Game Shenanigans

Start saving your travel points and stretchy pants, folks — Netflix is going off-script. The streaming giant just announced it’s launching permanent “Netflix House” venues, and they’re not messing around.

These aren’t your average pop-ups with a sad photo booth and a Stranger Things cardboard cutout. Oh no — these are 100,000+ square feet of immersive, snack-filled, fandom-fuelled chaos, and we’re honestly not mad about it.

The first two mega-venues are opening in late 2025 at the King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia and Galleria Dallas in Texas. But the big one? Vegas, baby. A third location is coming to the Las Vegas Strip in 2027, and it promises to be as extra as a Bridgerton ballroom scene.

So what’s inside a Netflix House, exactly?

Well, imagine if a mall, an escape room, and your binge-watch queue had a baby:

“Squid Game: Survive the Trials” in Dallas (finally, a way to channel all that rage from getting eliminated in Red Light, Green Light).



in Dallas (finally, a way to channel all that rage from getting eliminated in Red Light, Green Light). “Stranger Things: Escape the Dark” (flashlights not included, but emotional trauma probably is).



(flashlights not included, but emotional trauma probably is). “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts” for your brooding gothic side.



for your brooding gothic side. “One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit” is for anyone who ever dreamed of being a stretchy pirate.

There’ll also be VR games, mini-golf, full-on themed game rooms, a Tudum Theatre for screenings and fan events, and even Netflix Bites restaurants with food and cocktails inspired by your favourite shows. If you've ever wanted to sip a Squid Game martini while browsing Bridgerton-themed merch, your moment has arrived.

Fans can now sign up at netflixhouse.com for early access to tickets and exclusive experiences — because clearly your 2027 calendar needs pencilling in now.