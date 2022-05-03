Netflix Cancels Series Created By Meghan Markle

The series was going to be an animated one titled ‘Pearl’ but for whatever reason, the streaming giant has quietly scrapped the project according to Deadline.

The series was described as a family show that centres on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history.

Prince Harry and Meghan signed a deal with Netflix in 2020 said to be worth $100m, however; the couple has yet to produce any content for the streaming service.

Perhaps this has something to do with the announcement by Netflix late last week that it suffered a loss of 200,000 subscribers.

The company put out a statement last week saying what once was predictable, is no longer.

Netflix boss William Ackman said: “While Netflix’s business is fundamentally simple to understand, in light of recent events, we have lost confidence in our ability to predict the company’s prospects with a sufficient degree of certainty.”