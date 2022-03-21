Netflix Is Streaming A Series On Volodymyr Zelensky

Netflix brought back a TV series about Zelensky that originally streamed in 2015.

The series is about what helped make him a star — and served as a springboard for his presidential campaign.

Before he became president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky was a successful actor and comedian.

“Servant of the People” is a political satire featuring Zelensky as a high school teacher who becomes the Ukrainian president after a speech he makes about corruption in the country’s government goes viral.

Zelensky is currently dominating the world stage with his impassioned pleas for help following Russia’s invasion of his country.

PHOTO CREDIT: Netflix: Volodymyr Zelensky stars in “Servant of the People,” a 2015 series now streaming on Netflix.