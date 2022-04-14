Netflix Releases The Trailer For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Netflix has released the first trailer for Season 4 of Stranger Things. The trailer shows the town of Hawkins facing a demonic threat with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) being told, “Without you, we can’t win this war” and is set to Journey’s 1983 classic “Separate Ways.”

The official description of Season 4 reads: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

The season is being split into two parts. “Volume 1” of season four will debut May 27 (three years after season three aired); and the second half of the fourth season, “Volume 2,” will debut July 1.

Netflix also recently announced that the show’s fifth season will be the last. Take a look at the Season 4 trailer of Stranger Things –