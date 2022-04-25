Netflix Spent $30 Million Per Episode on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

According to multiple sources, Netflix dropped a whopping $30 million PER episode of Stranger Things Season 4.

According to Complex, “In an extensive new report from the Wall Street Journal headlined “Netflix, Facing Reality Check, Vows to Curb its Profligate Ways,” sources close to the streaming giant said the highly anticipated fourth season “has a per-episode cost” of $30M. Season 4 will feature nine episodes split across two volumes, which would mean the total production budget could be as high as $270 million.”

Back in 2017, Variety reported the first season of Stranger Things cost $6 million per episode and by the second season, costs ramped up to $8 million per episode. In 2018, it was reported that Winona Ryder and David Harbour started getting around $350,000 an episode, while Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin got $250K.

According to the Duffer brothers, Stranger Things will conclude with a fifth season. Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 1 hits Netflix on May 27. The rest of the episodes debut July 1