NETFLIX’S ‘COBRA KAI’ ENDING WITH SEASON 6

Netflix announced in a video clip that Season 6 of ‘Cobra Kai’ will be it’s last. A premiere date hasn’t been set. with the video only saying it is “coming soon.”

Netflix’s cancellation of Cobra Kai is bittersweet for Karate Kid fans, but the series needs to give Daniel and Johnny’s story a proper conclusion.

Cobra Kai doesn’t have much room to grow. The Karate Kid was a dead franchise before 2018, though the films found new generations of fans as Gen X and Millennial parents showed the movies to their kids. While it’s possible that Netflix is cutting the party short, the Cobra Kai showrunners issued a statement implying the decision to end the story was at least mutual.

Cobra Kai began as a YouTube series, s continuation of the Karate Kid movie franchise with original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles. After two seasons on YouTube, the show moved to Netflix in 2020.