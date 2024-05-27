New Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer Confirms Original Cast

It appears we now have confirmation of the identity of the person in the casket from the first Beetlejuice 2 trailer.

Warner Bros. unveiled a fresh look at the sequel to the 1988 classic Beetlejuice on Thursday, confirming that Jeffrey Jones’ character, Charles Deetz, is indeed dead at the beginning of the film.

This revelation aligns with fan theories sparked by the teaser trailer, which depicted Catherine O’Hara’s Delia Deetz, Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz, and Jenna Ortega’s Astrid Deetz standing beside a grave as a children’s choir sang “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song).”

Previously, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Tim Burton had declined to confirm the identity of the deceased, cryptically stating, “We’ll see.”