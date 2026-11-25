Ladies, apparently, we're no longer the only ones who want to be treated like royalty!

You've probably heard of the “princess treatment,” where women are spoiled with flowers, gifts, romantic gestures, and dinner dates.

Well, there's a new dating trend circulating on social media called the “Prince Treatment,” and apparently, some men want to be spoiled, too.

This includes women:

Paying for dinner.

Picking them up and driving them around.

Buying them flowers and gifts.

Planning romantic dates.

Showering them with compliments.

Making them feel like they're the prize.

Relationship experts say there's absolutely nothing wrong with spoiling your partner, regardless of gender. The key is making sure the effort goes both ways.

RELATED: THERE'S A NEW DATING TREND CALLED "INFLADATING"

Of course, this could simply be another exaggerated social media trend designed to get people talking.

But as a woman in my 40s, I have a few thoughts…

I've spent nearly two decades driving boys around, feeding them and buying them things. I'm not looking to adopt another one.

Does the prince come with a castle? Because have you seen the housing market?

I'll happily buy you flowers, but they're probably coming from the reduced section at Zehrs.

If I'm picking you up, paying for dinner and driving you home, I'm going to need you to contribute to my gas money.

I'm willing to treat you like royalty, but you're going to have to know how to operate the royal dishwasher.

At this stage in my life, I'm not looking for Prince Charming. I'm looking for a man who can make a dinner reservation without consulting me.

You want breakfast in bed? So do I. Whoever gets up first loses.

I've already raised two princes. The kingdom is closed for renovations.

Forget the princess and prince treatment. At this age, I just want the adult treatment: mutual effort, emotional maturity and someone who knows when garbage day is.