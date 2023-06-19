New Details Release for Squid Game: Season 2

Get ready, because everyone’s favourite lethal game show is preparing for a big return.

Netflix shared exclusive new details for the second season of its runaway hit South Korean thriller series “Squid Game” on Saturday.

A new teaser for the second season of “Squid Game” announced both returning and new cast members, with series lead Lee Jung-Jae, playing cash-strapped everyman Seong Gi-hun, back for a second round. Returning for Season 2 as well will be the masked character of “Front Man,” portrayed by Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-jun, who plays the cop in search of his missing brother who gets in over his head behind the scenes of the deadly game.

The show was released in 2021 and was subject to every parent’s nightmares once they figured out that the kids were watching it.

A release date for Season 2 of “Squid Game” was not immediately available.