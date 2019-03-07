New Disney ‘Star Wars’ Attraction Opening This Summer

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, first announced back in 2015, finally has an opening day: Aspiring Jedis can feel the force at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on August 29.

It’s the largest land built at any Disney Park at 14 acres and Disney promises this attraction to be the most immersive.

One of the main attractions is “Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run.” It puts visitors behind the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy in one of three unique flight crew roles.

Located at Disney’s Hollywood Studio’s and the good news is it won’t be any extra cost to access!

The second most anticipated attraction is “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” brings you through a virtual battle between the Resistance and First Order, including an epic face-off with Kylo Ren.