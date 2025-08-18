New Documentary Revisits Jussie Smollett’s 2019 Attack Allegations

The story of Jussie Smollett, the former Empire actor who made headlines in 2019 with allegations of a hate crime, is once again under the spotlight in a new documentary.

The upcoming film, titled The Truth About Jussie Smollett?, includes interviews with police officers, lawyers, journalists, and investigators tied to the case—some of whom claim to have uncovered new evidence. Smollett himself also appears in the project.

The punctuation in the title is intentional. Producers—best known for The Tinder Swindler—say the question mark invites viewers to judge for themselves “who is telling the truth.”

A Case That Shook Hollywood

Smollett reported to police that he was attacked near his Chicago apartment on January 29, 2019, by two men shouting racial and homophobic slurs. He also claimed they poured a chemical substance on him and placed a noose around his neck.

The report was initially treated as a hate crime, sparking shock and support for the actor. But as more details emerged, public opinion began to shift, and Smollett’s story came under scrutiny.

The Legal Battle

Smollett’s case took many turns:

March 2019 : Indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct, then had the charges dropped shortly after (he pleaded not guilty).

: Indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct, then had the charges dropped shortly after (he pleaded not guilty). 2020 : Indicted again by a grand jury.

: Indicted again by a grand jury. December 2021 : Found guilty of filing false police reports.

: Found guilty of filing false police reports. 2023: The Illinois Supreme Court overturned his conviction, citing issues with the prosecution.

The fallout was significant—Smollett’s career stalled, and debate around the case has lingered ever since.

With this new documentary, audiences will once again revisit one of the most controversial stories in recent pop culture history.