New Halloween Candy Making Its Debut This Season

With candy sales down last year, brands are stepping up their game to deliver some seriously exciting new treats.

Here’s a look at eight of the freshest candy offerings making their debut this spooky season.

1. Kit Kat Ghost Toast

Kit Kat fans, this one’s for you! Introducing Kit Kat Ghost Toast, a cinnamon toast-flavoured version of the classic Kit Kat bar. It’s like breakfast and dessert all wrapped into one spooky treat.

2. Hershey's and Harry Potter Collaboration: Part 1

Magic meets chocolate in this exciting collaboration between Hershey's and the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Each snack-sized Hershey's chocolate bar is stamped with the name of a Hogwarts house. Trick-or-treaters can discover which "house" they belong to—no Sorting Hat required!

3. Pumpkin Pie M&M's

M&M's are serving up fall vibes with their limited-edition Pumpkin Pie flavour. Imagine rich milk chocolate infused with the comforting warmth of pumpkin spice, all wrapped in those iconic candy shells. Sounds like a perfect autumn treat!

4. Twizzlers Ghost Shapes

This Halloween, Twizzlers is getting a fun makeover with bite-sized, cherry-flavoured ghosts. Perfect for adding a spooky twist to your candy bowl!

5. Reese’s Werewolf Tracks

Reese’s is known for experimenting with new flavours, and this Halloween is no exception. Their latest creation, Werewolf Tracks, features the classic peanut butter cup topped with a vanilla-flavoured cream, giving it a "sweet and savoury" twist.

6. Hershey’s Fangs

While Cookies 'n' Creme Hershey’s bars aren’t new, this Halloween brings a fang-tastic twist! Meet Fangs, the vampire-themed version of the beloved bar, stamped to look like a set of vampire teeth. Perfect for sinking your teeth into!

These new spooky sweets are sure to be a hit with trick-or-treaters and candy enthusiasts alike. Which one will you be trying first?