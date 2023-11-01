WHY YOU SHOULD EAT ALL YOUR HALLOWEEN CANDY IN ONE SHOT

Kids brought home their Halloween haul last night and now it’s probably sitting on your kitchen table just waiting for you to swipe a piece or three…

With all that extra sugar in the house, there are steps you can take to stay out of the dentist chair…

One dentist says it’s all about exposure time to sweet treats. But the right course of action may shock you.

The dentist says “It’s much better for your teeth if you sit down and eat your full bag of Halloween candy at one time.”

Rather than we’re going to hang onto this for the next couple of months and now and then we’re going to get in there and get some candy out.

While sugar-free options are better, there are key candies to avoid for better oral hygiene.

“The worst kind of candy for your teeth is the sticky, tacky, chewy, gummy,” the dentist said. “Something like chocolate is not great for your teeth, but it’s a lot easier to cleanse and remove from the teeth.”

The dentist says they normally see more patients, especially kids, coming in during the winter months due to this consistent exposure to candy.