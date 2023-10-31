New Kids on the Block Announce 2024 Tour with Paula Abdul, DJ Jazzy Jeff

They will play Toronto next August

In 1990, the New Kids on the Block embarked on the Magic Summer Tour. Now, more than three decades later, they’re doing it all over again by announcing the Magic Summer 2024 Tour.

The tour, which runs from July to August next year, includes lots of US stops plus a lone Canadian date at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on August 17. They will be joined on the road by openers Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

A fan club presale will take place on Wednesday (November 1), followed by additional pre-sales throughout the week before the general on-sale date on Friday (November 3) at 10 a.m. local time.

08/17 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage