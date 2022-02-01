New Reality Show “The Real Dirty Dancing”

The show puts eight celebrity competitors through iconic dance numbers from the 1987 movie.

It’s basically a celebration of the movie that is in its 35th anniversary year since release.

Related: A Dirty Dancing Prequel Starring Jennifer Grey is Happening…

The show premieres tonight at 9 pm….“The Real Dirty Dancing,” was filmed at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the site of Kellerman’s Catskills resort in the movie.

The competing celebrities are WWE wrestler Brie Bella, “High School Musical” star Corbin Bleu; Tyler Cameron (“The Bachelorette”); Cat Cora the first female “Iron Chef”; “The Backstreet Boys” member Howie Dorough; ex-NFL player Antonio Gates; “MADtv” comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes (“MADtv”); and “The Real” host Loni Love.

They team up in pairs and try to re-create dances from the movie in front of judges until one pair is ultimately crowned as the winning “Baby” and “Johnny” (for Grey’s nickname in the movie and Swayze’s character, Johnny Castle).

The dancers re-create scenes from the movie such as carrying a watermelon, practicing jumping in the water, and the iconic final dance number, including the legendary lift.