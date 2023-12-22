New Report Suggests That Barbie Needs Proper PPE for Some Of Her Jobs!

Barbie can be anything, so the saying goes. But, if she wants to be a scientist or a doctor – she needs better PPE…

That’s according to a new study by the British Medical Journal.

The famous doll has been told to boost her science credentials. Not only does Barbie never wear the proper personal protective equipment, but she’s handling dangerous equipment and machinery with her hair loose and high heels on.

“Personal protective equipment may not be trendy, but no woman wants to be ‘drop dead gorgeous’ because of preventable causes,” the study warned.

It analyzed 93 Barbie career dolls including 53 doctors, 10 scientists, 15 nurses, 11 scientists, 1 paramedic and 1 science educator. Shoes, skirts and pants that ended above the ankle were also a cause for concern.

The dolls mainly worked with children with only 4 per cent depicted as working with adults. It said that 98 percent of the dolls had a stethoscope but only 4 percent had any PPE with none wearing the full protective equipment required to work in the real-world fields of medicine and science.

The Barbies were also depicted as having no particular specialization.

The study concluded: “Barbie has a commendable resume that spans various careers, many of them male-dominated.

“To prevent Barbie from being barred from her place of work, future dolls should be equipped with the proper personal protective equipment needed to safely perform laboratory and medical work.