New Research Suggests That French Fries May Be Linked To Depression

Higher intake of fried food increases the risk of anxiety/depression, research has found.

But did you know that reaching for fried foods may hurt mental health?

A research team in Hangzhou, China, found that frequent consumption of fried foods, especially fried potatoes, was linked with a 12% higher risk of anxiety and a 7% higher risk of depression than in people who didn’t eat fried foods.

The link was more pronounced among young men and younger consumers.

Fried foods are known risk factors for obesity, high blood pressure and other health effects…

However, experts who study nutrition said the results are preliminary, and it’s not necessarily clear whether fried foods were driving mental health issues, or people experiencing symptoms of depression or anxiety turned to fried foods.