New Scooby-Doo Movie Finally Address What People Assumed For Years About Velma!

Everyone Loves Scoody-Doo Movies

By Dirt/Divas

In the movie, she develops a crush on another female character.

The creators of a new “Scooby-Doo” movie have finally depicted Velma as a lesbian on screen, after years of speculation about the beloved character’s sexuality!

Maren Morris raised over $150,000 for transgender youth after Tucker Carlson’s insult

Velma crushes on another female character, a costume designer named Coco Diablo, in a Halloween special, “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo,” that was released online Tuesday and will debut on Cartoon Network on Oct. 14.

Producer Tony Cervone confirmed in 2020 that Velma was a lesbian in his depiction of her in “Mystery Incorporated,” a cartoon series that ran from 2010 to 2013. 

PHOTO CREDIT: Trick or Treat Scooby Doo (Warner Bros. Animation)

