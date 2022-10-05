New Scooby-Doo Movie Finally Address What People Assumed For Years About Velma!
Everyone Loves Scoody-Doo Movies
In the movie, she develops a crush on another female character.
The creators of a new “Scooby-Doo” movie have finally depicted Velma as a lesbian on screen, after years of speculation about the beloved character’s sexuality!
Velma crushes on another female character, a costume designer named Coco Diablo, in a Halloween special, “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo,” that was released online Tuesday and will debut on Cartoon Network on Oct. 14.
Producer Tony Cervone confirmed in 2020 that Velma was a lesbian in his depiction of her in “Mystery Incorporated,” a cartoon series that ran from 2010 to 2013.
PHOTO CREDIT: Trick or Treat Scooby Doo (Warner Bros. Animation)