New Sexting Study Finds That Women Feel Pressure To Send Nudes

A new study has found that women tend to send steamy snaps and sexts to men because they believe it is expected of them…

During a survey by the University of Nebraska asking women why they have sent “nudes,” more than one-third of participants said they felt it was “an obligation or inherent part of being in a romantic relationship.”

“Women frequently send sexualized nude images to men, but women’s motivations for sending nudes are unclear,” according to the researchers.

“We find that women are not thoughtlessly sending images of their bodies to others, but are acutely aware of their motivations.”

THE TOP REASONS WOMEN SEND NUDES:

They feel pressure to do so

Being repeatedly asked for them

To Be fun or Flirtatious

As a sexy present for someone

relationship norm expectation