Listen Live

New Sexting Study Finds That Women Feel Pressure To Send Nudes

Men feel no such pressure!

By Kool Relationships

A new study has found that women tend to send steamy snaps and sexts to men because they believe it is expected of them…

During a survey by the University of Nebraska asking women why they have sent “nudes,” more than one-third of participants said they felt it was “an obligation or inherent part of being in a romantic relationship.”

“Women frequently send sexualized nude images to men, but women’s motivations for sending nudes are unclear,” according to the researchers.

“We find that women are not thoughtlessly sending images of their bodies to others, but are acutely aware of their motivations.”

Couples Who Post More Selfies Are Less Happy!

THE TOP REASONS WOMEN SEND NUDES:

They feel pressure to do so
Being repeatedly asked for them
To Be fun or Flirtatious
As a sexy present for someone
relationship norm expectation

Related posts

Why Bachelor, Bachelorette Parties Are More Fun Than Weddings

Not Being Horny Enough Can Lead To An Early Death!

Living Apart Together Relationships (LAT) Have Become Very Popular!