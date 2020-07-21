New Study Finds That Cabbage Could Help Fight COVID-19

A new study from France has found that foods containing raw and fermented cabbage could help the fight against the coronavirus by reducing the levels of a compound that helps the virus infect the body.

Cabbage prepared in many ways could help people build up resistance to the virus. Try it raw, pickled in sauerkraut, or mixed into coleslaw! As well as cucumbers and Kimchi, the Korean delicacy made from pickled cabbage and other vegetables

The European researchers said the abundant antioxidants in the vegetables could explain why countries where cabbage is a key part of the national diet, like Germany and South Korea, had lower fatality rates than hard-hit countries such as the US, Russia, and Italy!

The study, published in the journal Clinical and Translational Allergy, looked at virus death rates and national dietary differences.