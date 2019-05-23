New Study Says That Men And Women Have The Same Issues When It ComesTo Sex

It appears that men and women are never on the same page when it comes to sex… But there was a study done from the University of Waterloo that asked more than 100 heterosexual couples about bedroom issues and it appears- men and women have the same concerns.

According to this study the number one concern for both men and women is the amount of sex they are having, followed closely by the lack of initiation of sex by their partner…

(You, know- “you don’t seem into it problem)

Researchers did find that there were a few conflicts when it came to sex for men and women that included; when and where to do it, the amount of foreplay, cuddling and curtain activities…

more