New Survey Finds That Many People Have Food FOMO

According to a new poll of 2000 people who use social media, 77% felt food-related FOMO after seeing food on online.

To prevent the fear of missing out, half of the respondents have attempted to make recipes they found online, and on average make four online recipes per month.

The research found that social media plays a significant role in the recipes people are drawn to make — on average, people feel the need to post their meals on social six times a month.

Nearly a quarter said they use YouTube and Facebook the most when it comes to finding trendy food inspiration.

Given the average respondent spends four hours of their day on social media, food content comes across their social at least seven times throughout the day. The average person follows at least 10 food-related accounts on social media, as a result.

Even when it comes to their own recipes, 73% admitted they spend extra time preparing their meals just to make them more picturesque for social media.

When trying out a new recipe, 46% of respondents enjoyed the meal for themselves, but also shared the meal with their family (25%) or friends (10%).

TOP 5 FEELINGS THAT ARISE WHEN PEOPLE SEE FOOD CONTENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

I feel impressed that someone can make that dish – 43%

I feel a sense of accomplishment and pride for the person who made it – 42%

I feel inspired to make my own food – 41%

I feel envious of the person who gets to eat it – 39%

I feel hungry – 35%

TOP 5 TYPES OF FOOD INFLUENCERS PEOPLE FOLLOW