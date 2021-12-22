New symptoms Associated With Omicron According To Doctors In The UK And South Africa!

The ZOE Covid Symptoms Study App has been tracking cases and symptoms in the UK since the early days of the pandemic.

The experts there have become pretty good at noting changes in signs of new variants. The three original COVID symptoms include fever, a cough or loss of smell or taste.

Within the list of new non-classic symptoms to look out for is a loss of appetite, scratchy throat (billed as the first warning sign from South African doctors) and sneezing.

A booster shot is the best protection against Omicron, with early data suggesting it pushes efficacy back up to 75 percent.

To date, the ZOE Covid Study helped to identify over 20, mostly mild, cold-like symptoms. At the minute, the top five symptoms on the app are a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, sore throat.

Brain fog also popped up as a common symptom on the app from infected Brits.

