NEW TIKTOK Trend Has People Washing Their Faces With Head & Shoulders Shampoo!

An influencer shared a hack for using popular dandruff shampoo Head & Shoulders as a face wash to clear up acne, with many debating whether her hack is a miracle or a mistake.

TikToker, Elyse Myers swears that using the dandruff shampoo on your wash rids you of zits!

@elysemyers you ever look at a word so long it starts to look like a made up word? my brain started convincing me ‘zinc’ wasn’t the right spelling by the end of editing this. 😂 ♬ original sound – Elyse Myers

Myers shared that she’s been using the Walmart version of the two-in-one dandruff shampoo since she was in middle school when it was recommended to her by a dermatologist who reportedly told her that “the zinc in it is incredible for your face.”

FUN FACT

The original Head & shoulders Shampoo contains zinc sulphate which has anti-inflammatory properties.

Studies have suggested that zinc may help to reduce acne. The role of oral zinc supplementation has a stronger association than topical zinc as it is unclear how well topical zinc penetrates to affect an improvement in the skin.