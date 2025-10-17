🧂 New Trend Alert: People Are Putting Salt in Their Coffee… and Apparently It Slaps?
Step aside, pumpkin spice. The internet has a new coffee obsession — and it’s straight from the spice rack. Yep, people are now adding salt to their morning brew. Not caramel, not oat foam… salt. And before you gag, hear them out.
Why Salted Coffee Is Going Viral
Coffee lovers swear that just a tiny pinch of salt:
✔️ Cuts bitterness
✔️ Boosts natural sweetness
✔️ Makes even grocery store coffee taste fancy
It’s basically a budget latte hack — Tim Hortons meets science fair.
How They’re Doing It (Pick Your Potion)
☕ In the coffee grounds
Sprinkle before brewing like a barista with trust issues.
💧 Salt solution
Mix a few salty drops in for “controlled chaos.”
🧂 Pinch in the cup
Classic. Risky. Strong “grandma’s cooking” energy.
But… Why Does This Actually Work?
According to flavour experts (yes, that’s a real job), salt doesn’t just season food — it balances it. In small amounts, sodium steps in like a tiny taste therapist, calming bitterness and boosting sweetness without sugar or cream.
Studies even show salt can dull bitter compounds and enhance flavour overall. Basically, your tongue is out here doing chemistry.
Should You Try It?
If your coffee tastes like burnt toast and regrets, a grain of salt might be your new best friend.
Just a pinch, though. This is coffee science, not pasta water.
