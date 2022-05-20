Listen Live

Nick Cannon Considering A Vasectomy!

Seems like a good idea!

By Dirt/Divas

‘I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have’

 

It looks as though radio host and television personality Nick Cannon is looking to take a personal step to nip his ever-growing family in the bud… 

 

Speaking with E! News ahead of the arrival of his eighth child, Cannon says he’s currently considering getting a vasectomy.

 

Related: Nick Cannon Got A Vending Machine Full of Condoms…

 

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” Cannon, now 41-years-old told the Daily Pop. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.” While he and model Bre Tiesi currently have a baby on the way, Nick also shares his 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell; and another set of 11-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon and Alyssa Scott lost their 5-month-old son, Zen, to brain cancer in December of last year.

Related posts

Ed Sheeran Announces He And Wife Cherry Seaborn Have Secretly Welcomed Their Second Daughter

The Friends Experience is Officially Opening This Summer in Toronto

Dave Chappelle’s Alleged Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder