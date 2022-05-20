Nick Cannon Considering A Vasectomy!

‘I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have’

It looks as though radio host and television personality Nick Cannon is looking to take a personal step to nip his ever-growing family in the bud…

Speaking with E! News ahead of the arrival of his eighth child, Cannon says he’s currently considering getting a vasectomy.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” Cannon, now 41-years-old told the Daily Pop. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.” While he and model Bre Tiesi currently have a baby on the way, Nick also shares his 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell; and another set of 11-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon and Alyssa Scott lost their 5-month-old son, Zen, to brain cancer in December of last year.