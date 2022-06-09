Nick Cannon Has 7 Kids with Three More on The Way!

Nick Cannon confirmed the news on a radio show that he has fathered three more babies due this year!

If you’ve lost count, that will be 10 kids by the end of the year, putting him on par with Eddie Murphy!

Despite his intentions to stay celibate, Cannon continues to make headlines with his rapidly growing family.

He is the father to fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife and superstar Mariah Carey. Then there’s his son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell. Last June he welcomed twin boys Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and another son with model Alyssa Scott, Zen, who tragically died from brain cancer at 5 months old.

As he confessed, it was his bout of depression following the death of his son that ultimately led him to break his celibacy pact.

As for which baby mama will be expanding the Cannon crew, well he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy, which will make baby number eight.

And as of this month, Abby De La Rosa, who shares a set of twins with Nick already, has also announced “IM PREGNANT.” And while she technically didn’t name the baby daddy, she did suggest the possibility of “another set of twins?” And from statistics alone, we’re thinking that’s a Cannon contribution.